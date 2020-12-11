By Trend

The volume of loans issued to the government institutions in early November this year amounted to 800,000 manat ($470,588) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing statistics from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, this figure is by 400,000 manat that’s $23,529 (twofold) more compared to the same period of last year. The lending indicator in this sector has remained unchanged since early May 2020.

The biggest share of lending in the real sector accounted for the household sector, amounting to 45.8 percent or 6.8 billion manat ($4 billion) of the total volume of loans.

The volume of loans issued to other sectors in early November 2020 amounted to 746.4 million manat ($439.05 million), which is 34.1 percent, or 189.7 million manat ($111.6 million) less than in the reporting period of last year.

The share of lending to these sectors in lending to the real sector was five percent, which is by 1.1 percentage points more than in the same period of last year.

In general, the volume of lending to the real sector as of November 1, 2020 amounted to 14.8 billion manat ($8.7 billion), which shows an annual increase of 340.1 million manat ($200.05 million) or 2.35 percent.

