The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a foreign exchange auction with the participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), during which Azerbaijani banks acquired $64.8 million, Trend reports citing CBA.

According to CBA, demand from the banks at the auction increased by four percent or by $3.4 million compared to the previous auction.

Considering the number of days remaining before the next scheduled auction, as well as to ensure uninterrupted currency trading by the banks during weekends, the demand of banks at the auction was provided for.

The first foreign exchange auction in a long time was held with the participation of SOFAZ on March 10, 2020, during which Azerbaijani banks acquired $323.2 million.

The CBA began to hold foreign exchange auctions through the unilateral sale of foreign currency in competitive conditions since mid-January 2017.

In March 2020, it was decided to hold extra foreign exchange auctions in connection with the increased demand for foreign currency amid the failed OPEC+ deal, which resulted in a sharp decline of oil prices.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug.25)

