As part of a joint project on creating inclusive and decent jobs for socially vulnerable groups of the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the creation of conditions for persons with disabilities to launch small businesses has begun in Azerbaijan, the ministry told Trend.

At the first stage, assets (beehives, necessary supplies) were transferred to people with disabilities in the Shamkir district to create small beekeeping businesses.

According to data, this process will continue in Shamakhi, Zagatala districts and Sumgayit city in the coming days.

“The project provides for the creation of conditions for small businesses of up to 500 persons with disabilities. Twelve cities and districts are involved in the project. A preliminary selection of project participants among persons with disabilities registered as unemployed, was conducted in these districts," the ministry said.

