By Trend

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 107.4629 manat ($63.2) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,917.2195 manat ($1,716), which is 3.6 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold April 6 2,750.702 April 13 2,862.7575 April 7 2,818.532 April 14 2,918.127 April 8 2,804.252 April 15 2,931.004 April 9 2,802.807 April 16 2,916.112 April 10 2,872.490 April 17 2,903.634 Average weekly 2,809.7566 Average weekly 2,917.2195

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.81686 manat (40 cents).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.3506 manat ($15.5), which is 3.1 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver April 6 24.4492 April 13 25.9272 April 7 25.8273 April 14 26.4602 April 8 25.5343 April 15 26.6608 April 9 25.6088 April 16 26.1413 April 10 26.2491 April 17 26.1401 Average weekly 25.53374 Average weekly 26.3506

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 69.6974 manat ($41).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at more than 1,323.478 manat ($778.5), which is 5.2 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum April 6 1,235.5940 April 13 1,267.2565 April 7 1,251.1320 April 14 1,296.514 April 8 1,258.6460 April 15 1,344.802 April 9 1,248.0465 April 16 1,330.803 April 10 1,275.4845 April 17 1,321.793 Average weekly 1,235.7066 Average weekly 1,323.478

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 104.7353 manat ($61.6).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,802.9 manat ($2,237), which is 2.8 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium April 6 3,714.7210 April 13 3,866.6840 April 7 3,664.1545 April 14 3,849.378 April 8 3,720.9090 April 15 3,829.352 April 9 3,725.2610 April 16 3,776.567 April 10 3,665.7780 April 17 3,756.303 Average weekly 3,698.1647 Average weekly 3,802.9

---

