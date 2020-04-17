By Akbar Mammadov

Since April 9, Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry has transferred a total of $27,6 million to the accounts of entrepreneurs affected by the coronavirus COVID-19.

According to the report, to date, $16,6 million has been transferred to the accounts of 11.607 thousand taxpayers to pay salaries to full-time employees.

"In addition, $11 million was transferred to the accounts of 23.023 thousand micro-entrepreneurs", the ministry added.

Thus, a total fund of $27,6 million has been transferred to 34.63 thousand entrepreneurs.

As reported earlier, $126,7 million from the state budget will be allocated to pay salaries of 304 thousand people working in companies that have been significantly affected by coronavirus.

In addition, about 300,000 micro-business entities will be paid $47.1 million. The amount of payments will range from $147 to about $2,950.

On April 9, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev revealed that $1.7 billion to reduce the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy as well as $235.2m to support social welfare.

The government has taken a number of decisions to help reduce the economic consequences of COVID-19 on citizens. To this end, hired workers, unemployed people who have been registered and micro enterprenerus will be each paid $210, $111 and $78 respectively. Electricity limit of residents have also been extended for two months.

