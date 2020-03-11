By Trend

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on March 11, compared to the price on March 10, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on Mar. 11.

The price of gold decreased by 0.629 manat and amounted to 2,828.5025 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0056 manat and amounted to 28.9909 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 2.227 manat and amounted to 1,493.1525 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 169.439 manat and amounted to 4,113.473 manat per ounce.

Precious metals March 11, 2020 March 10, 2020 Gold XAU 2,828.5025 2,829.1315 Silver XAG 28.9909 28.9853 Platinum XPT 1,493.1525 1,495.3795 Palladium XPD 4,113.473 4,282.912

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on March 11)

