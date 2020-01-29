By Trend

As many as 100 electric taxis will be delivered to Baku during the first three months of this year, a source in Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend.

“The new cars aren’t hybrid, but fully electric,” the source said. “One such car has been delivered to Azerbaijan. Along with electric taxis, old taxis will continue to operate.”

TX5 electric taxis are different from old TX4 taxis. To fully ensure the comfort of passengers, the new cabs are designed for six people. These taxis are equipped with Braille writing system, taximeters, POS terminals, as well as touch systems.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz