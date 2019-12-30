By Trend

From January through November 2019, the volume of exports from Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir to Azerbaijan exceeded $1 billion, a source in the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

During the reporting period, exports from Istanbul to Azerbaijan grew 18.5 percent compared to the same period of 2018, amounting to $817 million.

"From January through November 2019, exports from Ankara to Azerbaijan increased by 17.9 percent, compared with the eleven months of 2018, and amounted to $130.4 million," the ministry said.

During the reporting period, exports from Izmir to Azerbaijan also increased by 7.9 percent, compared to the same period in 2018, amounting to $60 million.

"In November 2019, exports from the above mentioned cities to Azerbaijan amounted to $114.9 million," the ministry said.

During the mentioned period, exports from Istanbul to Azerbaijan increased by 24.6 percent compared to the same period in 2018 and amounted to $84.1 million.

"In November 2019, exports from Ankara to Azerbaijan grew by 76.7 percent, compared with the figure for October 2018 and amounted to $24.8 million," the ministry said.

In November this year, exports from Izmir to Azerbaijan increased by 40.3 percent compared to the same period in 2018 and amounted to $5.8 million.

From January through November 2019, Turkey’s total exports to Azerbaijan increased by 9.1 percent compared to the same period in 2018, amounting to $1.4 billion.

In November 2019, Turkish exports to Azerbaijan increased by 24.7 percent compared to November 2018, amounting to $157.4 million.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz