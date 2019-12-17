By Trend

Gold, silver and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 17, compared to the prices on Dec. 16, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by almost 3.7 manat and amounted to over 2,511 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1677 manat and amounted to 29 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 1 manat and amounted to 1,583 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 94.2 manat and amounted to 3,397 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Dec. 17, 2019 Dec. 16, 2019 Gold XAU 2,511.4865 2,507.7890 Silver XAG 29.0164 28.8487 Platinum XPT 1,583.7030 1,584.7400 Palladium XPD 3,397.4245 3,303.1850