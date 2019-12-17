By Trend
Gold, silver and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 17, compared to the prices on Dec. 16, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by almost 3.7 manat and amounted to over 2,511 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.1677 manat and amounted to 29 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 1 manat and amounted to 1,583 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 94.2 manat and amounted to 3,397 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Dec. 17, 2019
|
Dec. 16, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,511.4865
|
2,507.7890
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
29.0164
|
28.8487
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,583.7030
|
1,584.7400
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3,397.4245
|
3,303.1850
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 17)
---
