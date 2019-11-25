By Trend

Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 25, compared to the prices on Nov. 22, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 5.7 manat and amounted to 2,485 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2326 manat and amounted to 28.8357 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 21 manat and amounted to just under 1,524 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 46 manat to 3,040 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Nov. 25, 2019 Nov. 22, 2019 Gold XAU 2,485.0175 2,490.7805 Silver XAG 28.8357 29.0683 Platinum XPT 1,523.9395 1,545.0365 Palladium XPD 3,040.6285 2,994.2950