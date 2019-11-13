By Trend

Baku Business Center will host on Nov. 14 a forum on the topic “Transparency in SMEs’ accessing financial markets: the current situation and prospects” organized by the Public Council under Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Trend reports Nov. 12 referring to the Agency.

Public discussions of topical issues regarding entrepreneurs’ entering financial markets, services of financial organizations, current and alternative mechanisms for financing public and private structures will take place at the forum to be held with participation of various banks, non-bank credit organizations, credit unions, as well as representatives of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), the Azerbaijan Banks Association and the Agency for the Development of SMEs.

As part of the event, an exhibition of services offered by various financial organizations to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises will be organized.

