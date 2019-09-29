By Trend

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture is considering a proposal to ban the import of honey into country, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Agriculture Seyfaddin Talibov said.

Talibov made the remarks in Baku at the opening ceremony of the 20th fair and exhibition of beekeeping products, Trend reports.

He stressed that important research is being carried out in this sphere together with the corresponding structures.

The Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association proposed to ban the import of honey into the country.

Talibov also outlined the further goals in the field of beekeeping.

“We will have to solve a number of big problems to increase the honey production volumes,” he added. “The most important of them is to achieve breed purity of Bozdag, Caucasian and Sary honey bees, which play an important role in increasing the honey production volumes. The next task is to improve the feed supply for beekeeping.”

The 20th fair and exhibition of beekeeping products opened in the territory of the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku. The fair will run until October 18.

