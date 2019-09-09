By Trend

Azerbaijani products will be presented at the WorldFood Moscow International Food & Drink Exhibition Sept. 24-27, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy.

The purpose of Azerbaijan’s participation in the exhibition is to promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand, expand exports and stimulate the local production.

At a single stand “Made in Azerbaijan”, the country will be represented by 33 companies selected through a tender. The food industry, as well as wine and other alcoholic beverages will be presented to visitors at a stand with a total area of ​​415 square meters.

Azerbaijan participates in WorldFood 2019 for the third year as a partner country.

---

