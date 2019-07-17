By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The first production workshop took place in Ganja as part of an EU-funded project to support the creation of a regional center for vocational education in the city.

As part of the development of trade and economic relations and cultural and humanitarian ties, the EU funded the project in the western region of Azerbaijan.

The project aims to improve the quality of education, in particular, to increase the attractiveness of vocational education in Ganja and surrounding regions. It also aimed to attract more students and bring the system of vocational education in these regions in line with international standards and industry requirements.

The workshop is based on the Ganja Regional Center, established in 2018. It was equipped with industrial and technical training equipment for vocational education programs.

The school specializes in providing students with industry skills in such areas as heating, ventilation and air conditioning, apartment renovation, mining, welding for the installation and repair of plastic pumps, turning work on the manufacture and assembly of metal components of industrial equipment.

The project budget is $3.46 million, of which $ 3.12 million is funded by the EU and $346,350 by UNDP. In Ganja, the project received $1.8 million of financial support.

So far, from the total budget for 2017 totalled $117,150, as many as $106,090 were mastered. From the 2018 budget, $852.950 were used up. The funds were spent on purchasing equipment, hiring international specialists and organizing trainings.

The budget for 2019 is set at $478,350, and $112,030 was already spent from these funds.

The project in Ganja is part of a more extensive program Modernization of Vocational Education and Training Centers in Azerbaijan, which is mainly funded by the EU and partly by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

UNDP specialists in close cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the State Agency for Vocational Education of Azerbaijan implement the project. The work is mainly focused on Ganja and Jalilabad cities.

UNDP partners with people at all levels of society to help build nations that can withstand crisis, and drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for everyone. On the ground in nearly 170 countries and territories, UNDP offers global perspective and local insight to help empower lives and build resilient nations.

In Azerbaijan, UNDP has been working as a trusted partner of the Government and the people for more than 26 years. As part of the UN Country Team, UNDP aims to advance inclusive, sustainable and human-centred development for all people in Azerbaijan.

