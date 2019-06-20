By Trend

The combined amount of time, spend by the world’s entire population online in 2018, amounts to approximately one billion years, the Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Yuri Kokov, said, Trend reported citing TASS.

"Every month, over 3 billion people interact via social networking sites. An average Internet user spends up to six hours online per day. Therefore, last year, all internet users worldwide spent approximately one billion years online in total," Kokov said during a meeting of high-ranking officials in charge of security issues.

According to Kokov, approximately 4 billion people worldwide, or more than half of the entire global population, actively use the Web. About 250 million people joined the Internet for the first time in 2018.

"The growth rate of Internet users is colossal," he said, adding that throughout 2018, the audience of popular social networking sites increased by 1 million people daily, or by 11 people per second.

According to the official, currently, more than two thirds of the planet’s 7.7-billion population have acess to a mobile phone and the possibility to use the internet and social networking sites.

"Despite those undoubtedly positive trends that make our society freer, more transparent and advanced, the worldwide web also has a very dangerous sector that makes public and state interests more vulnerable," he said. "The rapid development of the information and communication technologies gives terrorists a chance to spread their destructive ideology, to recruit new members, to raise funds and to carry out cyberattacks and other crimes. Besides, the internet is used more and more often to organize disturbances and riots.".

