The new automobile bridge across the Samur River, which is an important transport artery connecting Azerbaijan and Russia, is half completed, Trend reports from the press conference of the Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov, held at Trend News Agency.

"The construction of the bridge across the Samur River continues. More than 50 percent of the work has been completed. The bridge will be ready by the end of this year or in the beginning of the coming year," the ambassador said.

The opening of the new bridge will allow vehicles to pass faster across the border, which will further increase the freight traffic between the two countries. This bridge is also part of the project to increase the efficiency of the North-South transport corridor.

The project is carried out as part of the agreement between the two governments from 2013.

