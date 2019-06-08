By Trend
Over the week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 34.5525 manats or 1.5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,248.8535 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 27
|
2,187.5430
|
June 3
|
2,231.3775
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
2,249.2530
|
May 29
|
2,178.4990
|
June 5
|
-
|
May 30
|
2,172.5065
|
June 6
|
-
|
May 31
|
2,197.5390
|
June 7
|
2,265.9300
|
Average weekly
|
2,184.0209
|
Average weekly
|
2,248.8535
Over the week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.4069 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.0874 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 27
|
24.8578
|
June 3
|
24.8961
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
25.0631
|
May 29
|
24.4726
|
June 5
|
-
|
May 30
|
24.4624
|
June 6
|
-
|
May 31
|
24.6979
|
June 7
|
25.3030
|
Average weekly
|
24.6227
|
Average weekly
|
25.0874
Over the week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 5.7715 manats or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,374.8863 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 27
|
1,366.7150
|
June 3
|
1,362.6350
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
1,393.6175
|
May 29
|
1,358.9630
|
June 5
|
-
|
May 30
|
1,347.5050
|
June 6
|
-
|
May 31
|
1,350.3100
|
June 7
|
1,368.4065
|
Average weekly
|
1,355.8732
|
Average weekly
|
1,374.8863
Over the week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 12.4185 manats or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,280.1788 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 27
|
2,263.8050
|
June 3
|
2,287.5285
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
2,253.0610
|
May 29
|
2,290.3930
|
June 5
|
-
|
May 30
|
2,277.2605
|
June 6
|
-
|
May 31
|
2,326.9685
|
June 7
|
2,299.9470
|
Average weekly
|
2,289.6068
|
Average weekly
|
2,280.1788
