Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (June 3-June 7), Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 27
|
1.7
|
June 3
|
1.7
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
1.7
|
May 29
|
1.7
|
June 5
|
-
|
May 30
|
1.7
|
June 6
|
-
|
May 31
|
1.7
|
June 7
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
By the end of the week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0154 manats or about 0.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9092 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 27
|
1.9052
|
June 3
|
1.9001
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
1.9120
|
May 29
|
1.8981
|
June 5
|
-
|
May 30
|
1.8938
|
June 6
|
-
|
May 31
|
1.8918
|
June 7
|
1.9155
|
Average weekly
|
1.8972
|
Average weekly
|
1.9092
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0003 manats or 1.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0260 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 27
|
0.0264
|
June 3
|
0.0259
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
0.0260
|
May 29
|
0.0263
|
June 5
|
-
|
May 30
|
0.0262
|
June 6
|
-
|
May 31
|
0.0260
|
June 7
|
0.0262
|
Average weekly
|
0.0262
|
Average weekly
|
0.0260
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0026 percent or 0.9 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2915 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 27
|
0.2794
|
June 3
|
0.2903
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
0.2915
|
May 29
|
0.2814
|
June 5
|
-
|
May 30
|
0.2826
|
June 6
|
-
|
May 31
|
0.2877
|
June 7
|
0.2929
|
Average weekly
|
0.2828
|
Average weekly
|
0.2915
