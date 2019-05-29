By Trend

The value of compensation payments for problem loans of individuals of Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) by May 25 reached about 17 million manats, Yevgeniy Kirin, Chairman of the Management Board of Bank VTB (Azerbaijan), said at a press conference on the results of the first quarter of 2019, Trend reports.

He said that over 7,000 clients received compensation.

He noted that about 90 percent of compensations was paid.

He also added that the process of restructuring problem loans began.

---

