By Trend
The price of one ounce of gold increased by 4.0375 manats or 0.2 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,196.9814 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 6
|
2,179.9610
|
May 13
|
2,183.0125
|
May 7
|
2,180.5475
|
May 14
|
2,209.1160
|
May 8
|
2,188.1125
|
May 15
|
2,201.6445
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 16
|
2,204.0840
|
May 10
|
2,187.3900
|
May 17
|
2,187.0500
|
Average weekly
|
2,184.0027
|
Average weekly
|
2,196.9814
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.2723 manats or 1.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.0384 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 6
|
25.2557
|
May 13
|
24.9944
|
May 7
|
25.3462
|
May 14
|
25.1851
|
May 8
|
25.4159
|
May 15
|
25.1472
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 16
|
25.1434
|
May 10
|
25.1462
|
May 17
|
24.7221
|
Average weekly
|
25.291
|
Average weekly
|
25.0384
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 39.2445 manats or 2.7 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,445.4777 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 6
|
1,466.4030
|
May 13
|
1,451.4515
|
May 7
|
1,500.3860
|
May 14
|
1,467.7630
|
May 8
|
1,486.9900
|
May 15
|
1,456.4580
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 16
|
1,439.5090
|
May 10
|
1,457.5290
|
May 17
|
1,412.2070
|
Average weekly
|
1,477.827
|
Average weekly
|
1,445.4777
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 10.4465 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,269.6122 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 6
|
2,308.3620
|
May 13
|
2,273.1040
|
May 7
|
2,293.1895
|
May 14
|
2,262.1475
|
May 8
|
2,276.3765
|
May 15
|
2,277.7875
|
May 9
|
-
|
May 16
|
2,272.3645
|
May 10
|
2,233.1795
|
May 17
|
2,262.6575
|
Average weekly
|
2,277.7769
|
Average weekly
|
2,269.6122
---
