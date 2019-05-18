By Trend

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 4.0375 manats or 0.2 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,196.9814 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 6 2,179.9610 May 13 2,183.0125 May 7 2,180.5475 May 14 2,209.1160 May 8 2,188.1125 May 15 2,201.6445 May 9 - May 16 2,204.0840 May 10 2,187.3900 May 17 2,187.0500 Average weekly 2,184.0027 Average weekly 2,196.9814

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.2723 manats or 1.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.0384 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 6 25.2557 May 13 24.9944 May 7 25.3462 May 14 25.1851 May 8 25.4159 May 15 25.1472 May 9 - May 16 25.1434 May 10 25.1462 May 17 24.7221 Average weekly 25.291 Average weekly 25.0384

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 39.2445 manats or 2.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,445.4777 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 6 1,466.4030 May 13 1,451.4515 May 7 1,500.3860 May 14 1,467.7630 May 8 1,486.9900 May 15 1,456.4580 May 9 - May 16 1,439.5090 May 10 1,457.5290 May 17 1,412.2070 Average weekly 1,477.827 Average weekly 1,445.4777

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 10.4465 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,269.6122 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium May 6 2,308.3620 May 13 2,273.1040 May 7 2,293.1895 May 14 2,262.1475 May 8 2,276.3765 May 15 2,277.7875 May 9 - May 16 2,272.3645 May 10 2,233.1795 May 17 2,262.6575 Average weekly 2,277.7769 Average weekly 2,269.6122

---

