By Trend

The weekly turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on April 29-May 3 amounted to 210.5 million manats, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 198.9 million manats of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). Over two million notes at a price from 99.4773 manats to 1,000 manats were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 3.5 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $153,300 (260,600 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 3.2 million manats.

Most of the transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry.

During the last week, transactions on shares worth a total of 28,500 manats were also concluded in the secondary market of the BSE.

Repo operations on manat bonds amounted to 80.2 million manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 6)

---

