By Trend

Currency reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $5.789 billion at the end of April 2019, which is 5.9 percent more than in the previous month, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

Compared to the previous month, CBA's currency reserves increased by $10.4 million, and by $163.3 million compared to the beginning of the year.

In 2018, currency reserves of CBA increased by $287.9 million. The figure rose by $1.36 billion in 2017.

