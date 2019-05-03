By Trend

Ensuring food security in Azerbaijan will give impetus to the grow of exports, Azerbaijani Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev said.

Babayev made the remarks at the presentation of the State Food Safety Program in Azerbaijan for 2019-2025, Trend reports on May 3.

The minister noted that food safety issues have an impact on employment issues.

"Ensuring food safety affects the proper formation of employment in the food sector, as well as the production of high-level products," the minister said.

Further, Babayev talked about the self-employment program. According to the minister, this year it is planned to expand the scope of the self-employment program in the country. He noted that 80 percent of assets issued under the program are in the agricultural sector.

