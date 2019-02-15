By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan has one of the lowest unemployment rates among the CIS countries, Trend reports on Friday with reference to data from the CIS Interstate Statistical Committee.

Thus, the ratio of registered unemployed in Azerbaijan in relation to the economically active population is 0.4 percent. Belarus has a slightly lower indicator of 0.3 percent.

In other CIS countries, the ratio of unemployed to economically active population comes as follows: Russia - 0.9 percent, Kazakhstan - one percent, Moldova - 1.3 percent, Tajikistan - 2.2 percent, Kyrgyzstan - 2.8 percent. In statistics, there is no data from Ukraine and Armenia.

The total amount of unemployed in the CIS has exceeded 1.36 million people at the end of 2018, which is 6.6 percent less than in the previous year.

In Azerbaijan, during the reporting period, 20,100 unemployed were registered, in Belarus – 12,500 people, in Moldova – 18,700, in Kyrgyzstan – 70,900, in Tajikistan – 51,800, in Kazakhstan – 91,600, in Ukraine – 341,700, in Russia – 693,200, in Armenia – 64,600.

This is not random statistics, this is fact justified by huge work which has been done for years. Despite the fact that the population over the past 15 years has increased by 1.6 million people, the declining unemployment statistics is kept.

Currently, the unemployment rate in Azerbaijan is even lower than in some European countries. This gives grounds to say that the economic strategy implemented in Azerbaijan is very effective and the state programs for the socio-economic development of the regions, implemented directly under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, have fully justified themselves. Especially important steps were taken to develop the non-oil sector and entrepreneurship.

Moreover, increase of the minimum wage will help to eliminate informal employment in Azerbaijan and will lead to an improvement in the welfare of citizens, because the level of the minimum wage makes it possible to maintain the wages of major part of public and private sector employees at the level which is required for a decent standard of living.

Recall that on February 8, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on increasing the minimum monthly wage and amending the decree on increasing the minimum wage of December 25, 2017.

According to the order, from March 1, 2019, the minimum monthly wage will be 180 manats.

To raise the minimum wage, 400 million manats will be allocated from the state budget per year, 335 million manats will be allocated for the ten months of 2019 (March-December).

In addition, the program “İşsizin DOSTu” of the DOST Work Center of the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (Agency DOST) initiated by President Ilham Aliyev has engaged 25,000 employees from cities and regions of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the "İşsizin DOSTu" program serves to systematically and transparently build and expand the organization of paid community works.

According to the law “On Employment”, paid community works are organized for temporary employment of the jobless citizens. These are jobs that do not require initial vocational training, and are beneficial to society. The President Ilham Aliyev also stated that at least 30,000 public works will be created this year.

Paid community works include the provision of social services, repairs, landscaping, ecological improvement of territories, including gardening, care of parks, public places.

