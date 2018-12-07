By Trend

Precious metal prices varied in Azerbaijan on Dec. 7, Trend reports citing the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 0.238 manats to 2,108.0935 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 7 compared to the price on Dec. 6.

The price of silver increased by 0.0246 manats to 24.6284 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 77.843 manats to 2,039.915 manats.

The price of platinum decreased by 11.7385 manats to 1,340.875 manats in the country.

Precious metals Dec. 7, 2018 Dec. 6, 2018 Gold XAU 2,108.0935 2,107.8555 Silver XAG 24.6284 24.6038 Platinum XPT 1,340.875 1,352.6135 Palladium XPD 2,039.915 2,117.758

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 7)

---

