By Leman Mammadova

An Azerbaijani-Austrian tourism forum was held in Baku with the support of Austrian Federal Economic Chamber and State Tourism Agency on November 29.

The forum presented opportunities for tourism development in Azerbaijan, as well as Austrian tourism companies

The event was attended by representatives of Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department, State Agency for Vocational Education under the Ministry of Education, Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University, Baku State Vocational Training Center for Public Service and Service, Tufandag Winter-Summer Tourism and Shahdag Tourism Center.

As many as 10 Austrian companies took part in the event which offered a range of training opportunities for congress management, hotel management, recreation management, tourism management, innovative products, standardization and quality management, tourism development, human resources development in tourism, mountain ski resorts, skiing projects and ski equipments related to major winter sports facilities.

Individual bilateral meetings were held between Azerbaijani and Austrian companies and organizations to discuss the opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the forum.

Torism occupies a special place in the relations of Azerbaijan with Austria.

The first dual diploma program is provided in the country within the cooperation between Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University and Krems University of Austria. On this occasion an international conference "Azerbaijan-Austrian Tourism Program in Azerbaijan's First Double Diploma Program Experience: Achievements and Prospects" was held on April 7, 2017 at the JW Marriot Absheron Hotel on the occasion of the 10th Anniversary of the Azerbaijan-Austrian Tourism Program (AATP).

Austria plays a big role in the modernization of the tourism sector in Azerbaijan. Doppelmeier, Skidata and other companies have acted as suppliers and consultants for Shahdag, the first winter sports resort in Azerbaijan. One of the Austrian companies joined the restoration work in Icherisheher.

Diplomatic relations between Austria and Azerbaijan were established in 1992.

The Joint Commission on Cooperation in the Field of Economics, Agriculture, Industry, Technology and Technology operates between the two countries.

In 2017, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Austria was close to 422 million euros, of which 362 million fell to Austria's imports, which includes primarily oil, gas and copper products. Azerbaijan mainly imports products, water, pharmaceutical products and iron, steel products.

The most dynamic areas in cooperation are energy, transportation, tourism and construction. Austria supports Azerbaijan’s energy projects in the region which aimed at delivery of Caspian energy resources to European markets, in addition to the transport corridor project from Europe to China, as well as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project that was realized recently.

At present, there are 40 companies with Austrian capital in Azerbaijan.

