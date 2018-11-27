By Trend

Azerbaijani company Qala Insurance plans to collect 16 million manats of insurance fees by the end of 2018 (54.1 percent increase over the year), Deputy Chairman of the company Taleh Yusifov said on Nov. 27.

Yusifov noted that in January-November, the amount of fees of the insurance company reached 13 million manats.

Speaking about the company's plans for 2019, he noted that it aims to increase the amount of fees to 18 million manats.

