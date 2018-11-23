By Trend

The World Bank (WB) considers the sectors of justice, health, solid waste management, higher education and agriculture as the most important to focus on in Azerbaijan, Head of the WB Baku Office Naveed Naqvi told Trend.

Naqvi said that now, there are ongoing projects in several sectors.

"We have recently completed a solid waste management project, which included the support for development of the national solid waste management," he underlined.

Naqvi went on to say that there are several sectors, which the bank can potentially support, adding that the priorities depend on the government’s interests.

He recalled that recently, the Azerbaijani president has approved the National Higher Education Strategy, which included innovation and partnership with the commercial entities, as well as universities outside the country.

"These are the initiatives the bank supports in other countries, and I think we can bring value to Azerbaijan as well," Naqvi stressed.

He noted that agriculture risk assessment study, several education studies have been already completed, further saying that in the health sector the bank helped to carry out the assessment in Mingachevir and Yevlakh.

"I know that there is a plan to reform the health sector. But right now, there are no projects, because it requires the government to make a decision whether to borrow from the bank. We are open to cooperate in a range of fields," Naqvi pointed out.

Speaking of the level of cooperation between the bank and Azerbaijan, Naqvi stressed it is satisfactory.

He reminded that the WB has been cooperating with Azerbaijan for over 25 years and during this period has implemented more than 50 projects, in the amount of over $3 billion.

"Currently, seven projects, worth about $1.5 billion, are being implemented," the head of the WB Baku office pointed out.

