Adoption of the Law on Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Azerbaijan, along with defining an advanced framework document, will contribute to enhancing the role of SMEs in the country’s economy and strengthening the legal framework for entrepreneurship, Chairman of the Agency for Development of SMEs of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov said.

He was speaking at hearings on improvement of legislation in entrepreneurship development, held in the Azerbaijani parliament.

“We, as an agency, by effectively using this platform, are interested in active involvement of business circles and entrepreneurs in preparation of legislation,” he said.

“Especially in the development of SMEs, in the process of modernizing legislation, we need suggestions from entrepreneurs and look forward to their assessment. As an element of Azerbaijan’s economic policy, sustainable development of SMEs is always a priority.”

“Our main goal is to achieve satisfaction of entrepreneurs and to carry out our activity in accordance with the principles of transparency and efficiency,” Mammadov stressed.

He noted that the agency’s tasks include ensuring close participation of entrepreneurs in the discussions on legislative acts, taking measures to strengthen mutual trust between business circles and government bodies in the economic reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan, as well as examining the economic and other aspects of legislative acts affecting the activities of entrepreneurs.

Based on these responsibilities, as well as the instructions in a relevant presidential decree, the agency has actively participated in the preparation of the Law on the Development of SMEs, he said.

In addition, creation of a single registry of SMEs, provision of public services via electronic information systems, creation of favorable conditions for participation of SMEs in public procurement, as well as infrastructure to support entrepreneurship are the new mechanisms envisaged in the draft law, he added.

