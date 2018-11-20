By Trend

Precious metal prices varied in Azerbaijan on Nov. 20, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 4.471 manats to 2,078.1055 manats per ounce in the country on Nov. 20 compared to the price on Nov. 19.

The price of silver increased by 0.0142 manats to 24.4588 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 12.988 manats to 1,448.519 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 26.3415 manats to 1,984.546 manats in the country.

Precious metals Nov. 20, 2018 Nov. 19, 2018 Gold XAU 2,078.1055 2,073.6345 Silver XAG 24.4588 24.4446 Platinum XPT 1,448.519 1,435.531 Palladium XPD 1,984.546 2,010.8875

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Nov. 20)

