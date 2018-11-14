By Trend

Prices for gold, silver and platinum decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 14, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 2.7115 manats to 2,044.8195 manats per ounce in the country on Nov. 14 compared to the price on Nov. 13.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1235 manats to 23.8236 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 14.7135 manats to 1,424.345 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 9.0355 manats to 1,888.87 manats in the country.

Precious metals 14.11.18 13.11.18 Gold XAU 2044,8195 2047,531 Silver XAG 23,8236 23,9471 Platinum XPT 1424,345 1439,0585 Palladium XPD 1888,87 1879,8345