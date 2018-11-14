By Trend
Prices for gold, silver and platinum decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 14, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 2.7115 manats to 2,044.8195 manats per ounce in the country on Nov. 14 compared to the price on Nov. 13.
The price of silver decreased by 0.1235 manats to 23.8236 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 14.7135 manats to 1,424.345 manats.
Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 9.0355 manats to 1,888.87 manats in the country.
|
Precious metals
|
14.11.18
|
13.11.18
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2044,8195
|
2047,531
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
23,8236
|
23,9471
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1424,345
|
1439,0585
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
1888,87
|
1879,8345
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Nov. 14)
