By Leman Mammadova

Economic relations between Azerbaijan and South Korea continue to expand.

An Azerbaijani-South Korean business meeting will be held in Baku on November 20, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) said in a message.

Representatives of three Korean companies, namely, GS Global Corporation, BHI LTD and GV International, operating in the energy sector, construction sector, engaged in the production of oil and gas boilers, heating systems, construction of thermal power plants, will attend the meeting.