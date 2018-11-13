By Trend

In January-October 2018, the prices for consumer goods and the tariffs for services in Azerbaijan have increased by 2.4 percent compared to the same period in 2017, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan said in a statement Nov. 12.

The prices for foodstuffs have increased by 2.1 percent, for non-foodstuffs – by 2.8 percent, and the cost of paid services has increased by 2.6 percent.

The prices for consumer goods and the tariffs for services have increased by 0.2 percent in October, for food products - by 0.2 percent, for non-food products - by 0.2 percent, and the cost of paid services has increased by 0.1 percent.

Over the month, the prices for flour, pasta, beef, lamb and chicken, sausage and fish products, dairy products, cheese and eggs, cream, olive and vegetable oils, banana, tomato, eggplant, carrots, beets, potatoes, and coffee, tea and cocoa, tobacco products and spirits have increased.

The prices for semolina and buckwheat groat, lemon, tangerine, apple, pear, quince, persimmon, bean, cabbage, garlic, onion have decreased.

In October, among non-food products, the prices for textiles, clothing, footwear, building materials, electrical appliances, spare parts for cars, tablets, and stationery products have increased. At the same time, the prices for washing machines, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners, mobile phones, photo cameras have decreased.

Compared to September, in October, among the paid services, the prices for services of transportation of passengers by air transport to other countries (except CIS countries), repair of cars, hairdresser and beautician services have increased, the rent for apartments and the tuition fees at computer literacy courses have increased.

In turn, the prices for services of transportation of passengers by air and rail transport to the CIS countries have decreased.

In January-September 2018, inflation in Azerbaijan amounted to 2.6 percent, and in 2017 – to 12.9 percent.

---

