By Trend

Azerbaijani company Qala Insurance will present a new format to its customers in 2019, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Qala Insurance Taleh Yunsurov said on Nov. 8.

The deputy chairman said that the company intends to apply innovations in the settlement of insurance claims, and it is also planned to organize the delivery of insurance products to customers.

"Introducing technological innovations is also a priority for us. We have been working on digitization of the system for several years," Yunsurov said.

Speaking about innovations in the settlement of insurance claims, the deputy chairman noted that the insurance company has set a goal to respond to insurance claims no later than three days.

Earlier, Qala Insurance (formerly known as Chartis Azerbaijan) was a subsidiary of American International Group Inc. (AIG Inc.). In September 2015, the Azerbaijani reinsurance company AzRe bought out Chartis Azerbaijan for 6.5 million manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Nov. 8)

