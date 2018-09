By Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate August 27 1.7 September 3 1.7 August 28 1.7 September 4 1.7 August 29 1.7 September 5 1.7 August 30 1.7 September 6 1.7 August 31 1.7 September 7 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0041 manats or 0.2078 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.97432 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate August 27 1.9753 September 3 1.9729 August 28 1.9846 September 4 1.9727 August 29 1.9882 September 5 1.9712 August 30 1.9887 September 6 1.9778 August 31 1.9859 September 7 1.9770 Average weekly 1.9845 Average weekly 1.97432

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0006 manats or 2.3904 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0249 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate August 27 0.0252 September 3 0.0251 August 28 0.0252 September 4 0.0250 August 29 0.0251 September 5 0.0250 August 30 0.025 September 6 0.0249 August 31 0.0249 September 7 0.0245 Average weekly 0.0251 Average weekly 0.0249