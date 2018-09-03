By Trend

The prices for precious metals have varied in Azerbaijan Sept. 3, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 9.044 manats to 2,039.983 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 3, compared to the price on August 31.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2612 manats to 24.6028 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 15.3595 manats to 1,337.73manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 14,995.6 manats to 1,666.9945 manats in the country.

Precious metals Sept. 3, 2018 August 31, 2018 Gold XAU 2,039.983 2,049.027 Silver XAG 24.6028 24.864 Platinium XPT 1,337.73 1,353.0895 Palladium XPD 1,666.9945 1,662.685

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz