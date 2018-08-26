By Trend

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 3.621 manats or 0.1796 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2022.385167 manats.

The official rate of manat in relation to foreign currencies was not set on August 22-23 due to Eid al-Adha holiday.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Aug. 13 2054.6795 Aug. 20 2016.0810 Aug. 14 2031.9165 Aug. 21 2031.3725 Aug. 15 2019.2005 Aug. 22 - Aug. 16 1995.6725 Aug. 23 - Aug. 17 2000.373 Aug. 24 2019.7020 Average weekly 2020.3684 Average weekly 2022.385167

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.361 manats or 1.4372 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.01767 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Aug. 13 25.942 Aug. 20 25.1180 Aug. 14 25.5873 Aug. 21 25.1762 Aug. 15 25.4363 Aug. 22 - Aug. 16 24.6758 Aug. 23 - Aug. 17 24.9162 Aug. 24 24.7570 Average weekly 25.31152 Average weekly 25.01767

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 15.4785 manats or 1.1519 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1343.92083 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Aug. 13 1391.331 Aug. 20 1343.7905 Aug. 14 1360.1105 Aug. 21 1359.6600 Aug. 15 1343.578 Aug. 22 - Aug. 16 1313.1735 Aug. 23 - Aug. 17 1325.694 Aug. 24 1328.3120 Average weekly 1346.7774 Average weekly 1343.92083

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 12.988 manats or 0.8379 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1556.3075 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Aug. 13 1535.8905 Aug. 20 1550.0855 Aug. 14 1515.635 Aug. 21 1555.7635 Aug. 15 1519.987 Aug. 22 - Aug. 16 1457.75 Aug. 23 - Aug. 17 1518.7545 Aug. 24 1563.0735 Average weekly 1509.6034 Average weekly 1556.3075



