The price of one ounce of gold increased by 3.621 manats or 0.1796 percent last week in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2022.385167 manats.
The official rate of manat in relation to foreign currencies was not set on August 22-23 due to Eid al-Adha holiday.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Aug. 13
|
2054.6795
|
Aug. 20
|
2016.0810
|
Aug. 14
|
2031.9165
|
Aug. 21
|
2031.3725
|
Aug. 15
|
2019.2005
|
Aug. 22
|
-
|
Aug. 16
|
1995.6725
|
Aug. 23
|
-
|
Aug. 17
|
2000.373
|
Aug. 24
|
2019.7020
|
Average weekly
|
2020.3684
|
Average weekly
|
2022.385167
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.361 manats or 1.4372 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.01767 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Aug. 13
|
25.942
|
Aug. 20
|
25.1180
|
Aug. 14
|
25.5873
|
Aug. 21
|
25.1762
|
Aug. 15
|
25.4363
|
Aug. 22
|
-
|
Aug. 16
|
24.6758
|
Aug. 23
|
-
|
Aug. 17
|
24.9162
|
Aug. 24
|
24.7570
|
Average weekly
|
25.31152
|
Average weekly
|
25.01767
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 15.4785 manats or 1.1519 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1343.92083 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Aug. 13
|
1391.331
|
Aug. 20
|
1343.7905
|
Aug. 14
|
1360.1105
|
Aug. 21
|
1359.6600
|
Aug. 15
|
1343.578
|
Aug. 22
|
-
|
Aug. 16
|
1313.1735
|
Aug. 23
|
-
|
Aug. 17
|
1325.694
|
Aug. 24
|
1328.3120
|
Average weekly
|
1346.7774
|
Average weekly
|
1343.92083
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 12.988 manats or 0.8379 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1556.3075 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Aug. 13
|
1535.8905
|
Aug. 20
|
1550.0855
|
Aug. 14
|
1515.635
|
Aug. 21
|
1555.7635
|
Aug. 15
|
1519.987
|
Aug. 22
|
-
|
Aug. 16
|
1457.75
|
Aug. 23
|
-
|
Aug. 17
|
1518.7545
|
Aug. 24
|
1563.0735
|
Average weekly
|
1509.6034
|
Average weekly
|
1556.3075
---
