Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate August 13 1.7 August 20 1.7 August 14 1.7 August 21 1.7 August 15 1.7 August 22 - August 16 1.7 August 23 - August 17 1.7 August 24 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0233 manats or 1.1996 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.95603 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate August 13 1.933 August 20 1.9423 August 14 1.9383 August 21 1.9602 August 15 1.9254 August 22 - August 16 1.9349 August 23 - August 17 1.9343 August 24 1.9656 Average weekly 1.93318 Average weekly 1.95603

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0003 manats or 1.1858 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02523 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate August 13 0.0247 August 20 0.0253 August 14 0.0251 August 21 0.0254 August 15 0.0255 August 22 - August 16 0.0253 August 23 - August 17 0.0254 August 24 0.0250 Average weekly 0.0252 Average weekly 0.02523

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0049 manats or 1.7284 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.28056 manats.