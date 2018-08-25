Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
August 13
|
1.7
|
August 20
|
1.7
|
August 14
|
1.7
|
August 21
|
1.7
|
August 15
|
1.7
|
August 22
|
-
|
August 16
|
1.7
|
August 23
|
-
|
August 17
|
1.7
|
August 24
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by the CBA, decreased by 0.0233 manats or 1.1996 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.95603 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
August 13
|
1.933
|
August 20
|
1.9423
|
August 14
|
1.9383
|
August 21
|
1.9602
|
August 15
|
1.9254
|
August 22
|
-
|
August 16
|
1.9349
|
August 23
|
-
|
August 17
|
1.9343
|
August 24
|
1.9656
|
Average weekly
|
1.93318
|
Average weekly
|
1.95603
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0003 manats or 1.1858 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02523 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
August 13
|
0.0247
|
August 20
|
0.0253
|
August 14
|
0.0251
|
August 21
|
0.0254
|
August 15
|
0.0255
|
August 22
|
-
|
August 16
|
0.0253
|
August 23
|
-
|
August 17
|
0.0254
|
August 24
|
0.0250
|
Average weekly
|
0.0252
|
Average weekly
|
0.02523
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by the CBA, increased by 0.0049 manats or 1.7284 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.28056 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
August 13
|
0.252
|
August 20
|
0.2835
|
August 14
|
0.2459
|
August 21
|
0.2796
|
August 15
|
0.2621
|
August 22
|
-
|
August 16
|
0.2835
|
August 23
|
-
|
August 17
|
0.2909
|
August 24
|
0.2786
|
Average weekly
|
0.26688
|
Average weekly
|
0.28056