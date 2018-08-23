By Trend

Azerbaijan eyes to increase the export of its products to Central European countries, namely Poland, till late 2018, trade representative of Azerbaijan in Poland Nemat Nagdaliyev told Trend.

"The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Poland amounted to $50.137 million in January-July 2018," he said. "At the same time, exports from Azerbaijan to Poland amounted to $4.435 million, while imports - $45.702 million."

Taking into account that for seven months of 2017 the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Poland amounted to $37.06 million, the trade turnover increased by 35.3 percent in 2018," Nagdaliyev said.

"The dynamics of trade turnover growth for the last five years is about at the same level, so trade turnover is not expected to increase greatly," he said. Of course, we are also working in this direction."

"To date, the main share in the export of Azerbaijani products to China and Central Europe accounts for alcoholic beverages, juices, compotes," Nagdaliyev said.

"In the future, Azerbaijan intends to focus on the development of cooperation with Poland in such areas as agriculture, transport, chemical industry, IT, tourism," he said.

"Today, there are all prerequisites for that. By the way, Azerbaijan was marked out by Poland’s Ministry of Economic Development as one of 22 most promising markets for Polish companies worldwide in 2017," Nagdaliyev said.

He said that in 2017 Poland became the fourth biggest trading partner of Azerbaijan.

To date, Russia, Italy, Turkey, Israel, Germany and China are the biggest trading partners of Azerbaijan.

Poland is the sixth biggest market in the EU with fast-growing economy. In 2017, the country's GDP grew by 4.6 percent, while the forecast for 2018 was 3.8 percent.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz