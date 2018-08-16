By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijan has launched a mobile application TUT for monitoring the quality of food products, said head of Neuron Technologies company Ismayil Alakbarov.

The project was initiated by Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, and Neuron Technologies is the developer of the mobile application. TUT is fully functional for devices running Android and iOS operating systems.

Alakbarov noted that this application is a technological innovation in the field of food safety for the entire public of Azerbaijan.

“Through the application, educational work is carried out, notifications are sent about the activities of the Agency, as well as about the products that should not be used in the diet, etc,” he told Trend on August 15.

In addition, users can inform the Agency about the presence of spoiled or expired products in the markets by taking pictures of the goods and sending them from the relevant section of the mobile application. The appeal is immediately sent to the content management system, and then operational measures are taken and audit is organized.

The functionality of TUT was first demonstrated at the 12th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition, which was held on May 16-18 this year.

“Now we are preparing for the expansion of this application to the countries of the region. It was recently demonstrated to Tajik Ministry of Industry and New Technologies, which aroused interest of the state agency’s management,” Alakbarov said.

He added that a business mission to Mongolia is planned in September under AzPromo, where TUT will also be offered to the relevant structures of this country.

--

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz