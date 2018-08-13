By Trend

Additional investments in the expansion of the Yalama Agricultural Park in Azerbaijan will amount to 2.5 million manats, Director of the Agricultural Park Zaur Aliyev told Trend.

He noted that the Agricultural Park is currently actively conducting a feasibility study for establishment of a milk processing factory with a daily capacity of 50 tons.

"It is planned to establish a dairy factory worth 12 million manats in the territory of the Yalama Agricultural Park. Butter, milk powder and cheese will be produced at the enterprise. Along with the processing of milk, which will be produced in a farm attached to the factory, it is also planned to procure milk from farmers of adjacent villages, and after its processing to supply finished products to the domestic market, as well as export them abroad," Aliyev said.

He said 23 million manats were invested in the establishment of the Agricultural Park with an area of 523 hectares at the first stage of work.

"Many activity plans have been envisaged. It is planned to build an additional grain storage, as well as to purchase grain harvesters. The work in this direction has already begun," he said.

He noted that a livestock complex for 3,000 thoroughbred cattle (including 1,000 dairy cows), a large grain farm on an area of 385 hectares with a modern irrigation system, a forage factory with a production capacity of five tons per hour have been established at the initial stage of the project.

Aliyev said the agricultural parks actively promote the development of entrepreneurship in the agricultural sector, they are of particular importance for acceleration of socio-economic development, the production of competitive agricultural products, the expansion of export potential and employment.

