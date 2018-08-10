During the first half of 2018 Call Center representatives responded to 93 percent of 2,302,000 incoming calls

Developing and successfully implementing an innovative model of customer service system in Azerbaijan, Azercell Telecom LLC is continuously monitoring and upgrading its performance in this field. Thus, according to the results of the latest Customer Satisfaction Survey, which is regularly being conducted by the company, 93 percent of respondents expressed their consent to the company services during the first half of 2018. Promptness and high quality were also observed in Online Customer Service which responded to 105,000 requires in this period. Remarkable 100 percent response rate was achieved with regard to inquiries received via Azercell’s corporate page on Facebook . As a result of this particular achievement, the company was awarded “Socially Devoted” certificate by international organization "Socialbakers". The company also responded to all inquiries and requests of subscribers on Twitter, scoring the highest point among local mobile operators in this field again.

Azercell adheres to the principles of confidentiality, integrity, impartiality, promptness, and convenience when dealing with the inquiries of its 4,5 million subscribers. Focused on raising customer satisfaction from the first day of its activity, the company thoroughly studies the proposals and comments of the customers. It is worth noting that the performance and quality of services provided by Azercell Customer Services and Call Center are regularly reviewed and certified by international audit companies. Notably, Azercell Call Center was awarded the international quality certificate ISO18295 and ISO 10002:2014 as a result of compliance with quality management standards in its operation and organization of the customer relations and their complaints handling at a high level. Notably, Azercell established first Call Center operating on a 24/7 basis in 1998 and the first Regional Call Center in Gandja city in 2009. In addition, Azercell launched Online Customer Services for the first time in Azerbaijan in 2011. In addition, Azercell is the first company in Azerbaijan that started to measure the Customer Loyalty Index - NPS (Net Promoter Score). Currently, Azercell has 7 Express Offices operating in Baku and 27 more in the regions. Also, the company has 5 Customer Service Centers in Baku and 5 more in the regions. Azercell also has customer service points in 3 ASAN Centers. All the above-mentioned indicators show that for Azercell the subscriber is always in the center of attention and its provision with a high level of service is a priority for the company.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996.

