By Naila Huseynli

Azerbaijani companies will be represented by their products at the 6th China-Eurasia exhibition in China from August 30 to September 1.

This was discussed at the meeting of the Exporters' Club in the Baku Business Center on August 9 with representatives of local companies that will take part in the exhibition.

The representatives of 15 companies engaged in the field of food production participated in the event organized by the Ministry of Economy and with the participation of President of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev and Executive Director of Exporters Club Zohrab Gadirov.

The meeting emphasized international exhibitions held in various foreign countries, including the presentation of the China-Eurasia Exhibition under the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand, stressing that the event is an affordable platform for expanding the export of local products to China.

It is also noted that the exhibition is important for the study of China’s market potential. The research on the Chinese market shows that this market is profitable for the supply of Azerbaijani products, especially wine, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

China is a huge opportunity and a priority market for Azerbaijan. The Asian country became Azerbaijan’s 4th largest trading partner last year. The trade turnover of Azerbaijan with China increased by 20 percent in 2017, reaching $1.3 billion.

Currently, more than 110 companies with Chinese capital operate in the spheres of trade, services, industry, construction, banking and insurance, agriculture. Some Chinese companies participate as contractors in projects implemented in Azerbaijan. Chinese companies have invested about $800 million in Azerbaijan, so far.

The importance of expanding the export of national products and introducing ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand in foreign markets were also noted in the meeting. This year, various exhibition and other events will be held to promote the national brand in different countries of the world with the financial support of the state.

AZPROMO and Exporters Club will regularly hold meetings with representatives of local companies that will participate in international exhibitions and the discussions will be held with them on participation in international exhibitions.