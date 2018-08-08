By Trend

The glass producing enterprise in the Ovadandepe town of the Akhal region of Turkmenistan has concluded contracts with consumers from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper writes.

The enterprise, which started functioning in the beginning of the current year, was established within the state program for import substitution. The project was implemented by the Turkish Tepe Turkmen Insaat ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi company.

The enterprise with a production capacity of 7.2 million square meters of glass produces transparent and tinted, laminated and tempered glass for the manufacture of windows, bottle containers for the food industry and the medical industry.

Production is based on local raw materials: quartz sand, dolomite, limestone and other components.

Turkmenistan has been actively developing the construction materials industry in recent years. Along with the traditional types of building materials, such as cement, non-metallic materials, expanded clay, wall materials, aerated concrete and others, new innovative products have appeared in the industry.

---

