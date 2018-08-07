Focused on convenience for customers and further improving the quality of services to please its 4,5 million subscriber base, “Azercell Telecom” LLC continues to expand its chain of Exclusive Shops across Baku and regions. Now, Azercell subscribers residing in Barda and neighboring districts will be able to benefit from the Exclusive Shop with a new concept. Thus, on August 7, the company introduced its next office located at 8 Ismat Gayibov Street in Barda.

On the occasion of the opening of Barda Exclusive Shop, any customer who purchases of a new smartphone from the shop on August 7-13, will get a bonus of AZN 150 as call minutes and internet data on his/her Azercell number. Hurry up! The number of smartphones with bonus is limited!

In addition, the new shop has been provided with all the necessary facilities and equipment to ensure convenience for customers and high standard services. Here, the customers can learn about any product, compare and test them right on the spot with the help of qualified sales representatives. Customers may obtain new devices (MiFi, USB modem etc.) and various accessories, and purchase mobile phones for cash or on credit. Another advantage of the new-concept shops is that they offer most of the operations provided by customer service centers of the company. Notably, the shop will operate every day from 9:00 to 19:00 without a break.

Currently, Azercell’s Exclusive Shops serve customers in Baku (at 44C Tbilisi Avenue, at 5 Bulbul Avenue, apt. 52, building 30/42, Gara Garayev Avenue), Khirdalan (at 54 Mehdi Huseyn Street, H. Aliyev Avenue), Mardakan (at 92, Sergey Yesenin Street), Khachmaz (at 40 Nariman Narimanov Street), Guba (at 194 Haydar Aliyev Avenue and 12 Gabala Street), Sumgait (mc/d 11, junction of Koroglu and U.Hajibeyov streets) and Shamakhi (at 1 Aghamirzali Ahmadov Street).

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99.8% of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz