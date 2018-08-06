By Trend

The Association for Azerbaijan-Arab Countries Cooperation (AACC) intends to begin sending delegations to Arab countries and holding business forums there on a permanent basis, Elshan Rahimov, chairman of the AACC board, told Trend July 31.

"For this purpose, AACC will soon begin negotiations with the ambassadors of the Arab countries in Azerbaijan," he said.

"We intend to organize one business forum every month and simultaneously organize delegations to the Arab countries with those who participate in these events," Rahimov said.

"Azerbaijan has sufficient potential for developing and strengthening relations with the Arab countries," he said. "For this purpose, the association also plans to organize an Azerbaijani-Arab investment forum in October."

Organizational support for the event will be rendered by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

Rahimov said that Bandar Hajjar, president of the IDB Group, will arrive in Baku to participate in the forum.

Around 300 investors and businessmen from Arab countries, engaged in various spheres of economy, are expected to take part in the event.



