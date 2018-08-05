By Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 21.896 manats or 1.06 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,070.5099 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 23 2,094.1195 July 30 2,074.3825 July 24 2,072.5635 July 31 2,078.0545 July 25 2,081.905 Aug. 1 2,075.751 July 26 2,093.6775 Aug. 2 2,071.875 July 27 2,081.633 Aug. 3 2,052.4865 Average weekly 2,084.7797 Average weekly 2,070.5099

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.2008 manats or 0.77 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.21038 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 23 26.3547 July 30 26.2126 July 24 26.1064 July 31 26.3296 July 25 26.2956 Aug. 1 26.2988 July 26 26.5226 Aug. 2 26.1991 July 27 26.2471 Aug. 3 26.0118 Average weekly 26.30528 Average weekly 26.21038

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 0.442 manats or 0.03 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,405.0347 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 23 1,405.866 July 30 1,399.27 July 24 1,408.79 July 31 1,411.8075 July 25 1,417.545 Aug. 1 1,421.1745 July 26 1,430.2865 Aug. 2 1,393.2095 July 27 1,408.9345 Aug. 3 1,399.712 Average weekly 1,414.2844 Average weekly 1,405.0347

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 18.4875 manats or 1.17 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,573.5574 manats.