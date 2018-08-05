By Trend:
The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 21.896 manats or 1.06 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,070.5099 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 23
|
2,094.1195
|
July 30
|
2,074.3825
|
July 24
|
2,072.5635
|
July 31
|
2,078.0545
|
July 25
|
2,081.905
|
Aug. 1
|
2,075.751
|
July 26
|
2,093.6775
|
Aug. 2
|
2,071.875
|
July 27
|
2,081.633
|
Aug. 3
|
2,052.4865
|
Average weekly
|
2,084.7797
|
Average weekly
|
2,070.5099
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.2008 manats or 0.77 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.21038 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 23
|
26.3547
|
July 30
|
26.2126
|
July 24
|
26.1064
|
July 31
|
26.3296
|
July 25
|
26.2956
|
Aug. 1
|
26.2988
|
July 26
|
26.5226
|
Aug. 2
|
26.1991
|
July 27
|
26.2471
|
Aug. 3
|
26.0118
|
Average weekly
|
26.30528
|
Average weekly
|
26.21038
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 0.442 manats or 0.03 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,405.0347 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 23
|
1,405.866
|
July 30
|
1,399.27
|
July 24
|
1,408.79
|
July 31
|
1,411.8075
|
July 25
|
1,417.545
|
Aug. 1
|
1,421.1745
|
July 26
|
1,430.2865
|
Aug. 2
|
1,393.2095
|
July 27
|
1,408.9345
|
Aug. 3
|
1,399.712
|
Average weekly
|
1,414.2844
|
Average weekly
|
1,405.0347
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 18.4875 manats or 1.17 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,573.5574 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 23
|
1518,236
|
July 30
|
1578,365
|
July 24
|
1546,082
|
July 31
|
1582,9125
|
July 25
|
1554,497
|
Aug. 1
|
1586,202
|
July 26
|
1588,905
|
Aug. 2
|
1560,43
|
July 27
|
1582,938
|
Aug. 3
|
1559,8775
|
Average weekly
|
1558,1316
|
Average weekly
|
1573,5574