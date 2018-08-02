By Rashid Shirinov

The most complex protection systems should be used in financial organizations, as well as at critical infrastructure facilities – industry, telecommunications, infrastructure facilities, etc., the representative of Kaspersky Lab in Azerbaijan Mushvig Mammadov said.

He noted that financial institutions most often become the targets of attacks, so they need specialized protection.

“An adaptive cybersecurity strategy will provide reliable protection for companies. This concept includes detection of targeted attacks, protection of workplaces, ATMs and terminals, cybersecurity of cloud environments, threat analytics for isolated networks, fraud protection and, of course, training of employees,” Mammadov said.

He added that Kaspersky Lab participated in the investigation and prevention of a number of attacks on Azerbaijan’s banking sector.

“It is often due to complex incidents that Azerbaijani banks start to revise their policies in the field of cybersecurity, introduce the latest solutions not only to protect computers, but also complex methods of protection from targeted attacks, such as Kaspersky Anti Targeted Attack Platform,” the representative said.

Mammadov noted that recently not only financial organizations have become more serious about training their employees in the rules of conduct in matters related to information security.

“Kaspersky Lab’s solutions help many in this process, allowing them to organize test phishing attacks on employees to test their knowledge. This process is gamified, so it allows to convey to any ordinary employee who does not have in-depth computer knowledge what cybersecurity is, how important it is, and how to protect themselves and the company they work for,” he mentioned, adding that it is necessary that employees understand all the responsibility that falls on them when they simply turn on the computer upon coming to the workplace.

Enterprises in every country are subject to constantly increasing numbers of cyber attacks, which may cause serious economic and societal damage to the enterprise and the country as a whole. Therefore, it is important for every enterprise to apply additional means of security and choose the right cybersecurity vendor.

The main sources for computer infection are the Internet, removable storage devices and malicious email attachments and scripts embedded in the body of emails.

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

