By Trend

The prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan have decreased August 2, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 3.876 manats to 2071.875 manats per ounce in the country on August 2, compared to the price on August 1.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0997 manats to 26.1991 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 27.965 manats to 1393,2095 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium decreased by 25.772 manats to 1560.43 manats in the country.

Precious metals August 2, 2018 August 1, 2018 Gold XAU 2071,875 2075.751 Silver XAG 26,1991 26.2988 Platinium XPT 1393,2095 1421.1745 Palladium XPD 1560,43 1586.202

The precious metals include gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group, such as palladium and iridium, brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in bars, coins or powders and have a quality certificate.

---

