The Food Safety Agency warned the population about protection against viral diseases of animals and poultry that can migrate to Azerbaijan from other countries.

The Agency reported that the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N8) among poultry in the Ryazan, Samara, Tula, Rostov, Nizhny Novgorod regions, as well as in Tatarstan and Chuvashia, and nodular dermatitis in cattle in the Samara region of Russia. In this regard, the import of poultry and poultry products from these regions are temporarily limited.

“Also, due to the fact that cattle in the Samara region have been diagnosed with nodular dermatitis, legal and physical persons who have applied for imported cattle from that country must take into account the relevant requirements of the World Organization for Animal Health,” the Agency said.

The Food Safety Agency sent an appeal to the State Customs Committee in connection with disinfection at customs checkpoints of vehicles from the mentioned regions of the Russian Federation or transit through these territories.

Azerbaijan is one of the main economic partners of Russia among the CIS countries. Interregional cooperation plays an important role in the development of Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic relations and the increase in trade turnover.

Trade representative of Azerbaijan to Russia Ruslan Aliyev told Trend that Azerbaijan plans to increase its exports to Russia by the end of 2018.

The products worth $349.23 million were exported from Azerbaijan to Russia from January to June 2018, which is 5.76 percent more than in 1H2017. The volume of imports from Russia, in turn, amounted to $788.21 million, which is 0.29 percent more than in the first six months of 2017.

Russia has been included in the list of Azerbaijan’s five largest trade partners in January-June 2018 with the volume of trade turnover of $ 1.14 billion (8.54 percent of the total volume of trade turnover).

Azerbaijan invested more than $1 billion in the Russian economy, and Russia invested about $4 billion in the economy of Azerbaijan.

